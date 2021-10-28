Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker hospitalised after collapsing during Austrian Cup game

Dwamena spent several months on the sidelines due to a recurring heart condition and only returned to action earlier this month.

The striker has since been playing with a defibrillator but appears set for another spell on the sidelines after his latest misfortune on the pitch.

Linz manager Stefan Reiter, however, revealed that Dwamena is currently in stable condition after being attended to by paramedics.

"His defibrillator struck and the doctors were able to stabilize him quickly," the coach is quoted as saying to APA.

“The good news is Raphael's condition is stable. The rescue chain had "worked outstandingly". "It didn't take a second for the paramedics to get to him."

This is the latest in a string of setbacks suffered by the promising striker, who enjoyed a hugely productive stint in the Austrian topflight in the 2016/17 season.

In 2017, a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion fell through when Dwamena failed a medical after a heart condition was detected.

He underwent surgery to correct the condition and returned to action in January 2020, albeit playing with a defibrillator.

However, in October that year, his heart condition recurred again, forcing him to spend several months on the sidelines.