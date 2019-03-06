The Madrid supporters have had enough and let it be known in no uncertain terms after the 4-1 loss to Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu which eliminated them from Europe.

"Florentino, dimisión [resign]," was the chant among those still inside the ground once the game had finished.

Madrid's season has fallen apart in the last week. Barcelona knocked them out of the Copa del Rey and all but pushed them out of the title race, oo. They have now exited Europe.

Florentino Perez's failure to adequately replace Cristiano Ronaldo has seen him lose favour among fans, while his managerial appointments since Zinedine Zidane left have not worked, either.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked after the 5-1 loss at Barcelona in October and his replacement Santi Solari has now quite worked out.