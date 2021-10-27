RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Red-hot Andre Ayew scores again in Al Sadd’s win over Umm Salal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Andre Ayew’s has extended his impressive scoring run in the Qatari Stars League after netting his sixth goal of the season for Al Sadd.

The Ghana captain was on the score sheet as his side defeated Umm Salal 3-1 on the road on Tuesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old scored Al Sadd’s third goal to complete a comeback after Xavi’s side fell behind early in the game.

Umm Salal drew first blood when Yaseen Al Bakhit opened the scoring for the hosts after just six minutes.

However, goals from Akram Afif and Santi Carzola overturned the score and put Al Sadd in the driving seat before the half-time break.

Ayew then added the third goal after beating the offside trap and placing the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper in the 49th minute.

The former West Ham United and Swansea forward has now scored in each of his last six league matches for Al Sadd.

Last Friday, he also won his first trophy with Al Sadd after the Qatari giants lifted the Amir Cup after defeating rivals Al Rayyan 5-4 on penalties.

