The duo won their quarter final matches against South Africa and Benin respectively.

Nigeria fought hard to win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday, July 10.

Udinese central defender William Troost-Ekong had the easiest task of planting the ball at the back of the net for Nigeria ‘s winner after goalkeeper Williams had failed to grab an in swinging corner kick.

Both the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana had earlier on traded goals with Samuel Chukwueze opening the scoring in the 27th minute before midfield atchine Zungu equalised in the 71st minute.

For Senegal, a goal by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye ended Benin's tournament.

Gueye started and finished a move which saw Liverpool's Sadio Mane tee up his team-mate to score in Cairo.

Aliou Cisse's team will meet minnows Madagascar or Tunisia in the semi-finals on Sunday in Cairo.

The other two semi-finalist will be determined on Thursday, July 11 when Algeria face Ivory Coast in the first quarter finals game on the day while Tunisia who are yet to win a game in the tournament within regulation time also entertain surprised package Madagascar.