The Black Stars became subject of discussion on Tuesday, July 9 in Parliament following the team’s defeat to Tunisia at the round of 16.

The parliamentarians expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ disappointing performance which saw them exit the tournament.

In a discussion monitored by Pulse Sports on the floor of the House, MPs opined that it was important for the Sport Minister to come and explain why Ghana performed poorly at the AFCON.

Ranking member on the Sports Committee, Kwabena Woyome, filed an urgent question for the Minister to appear before the House. He noted that there are lots of questions requiring answers.

“We’d want the Minister to tell the country something through Parliament,” Mr. Woyome said.