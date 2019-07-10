The Super Eagles will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.

The kick-off time for the tie is 7:00 pm Ghanaian time.

Team news and match facts

Nigeria

Nigeria have been impressive given that they failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions of the tournament. This is their first AFCON run since lifting the trophy in 2013, something they could easily repeat with just over a week until the final of this competition. Nigeria did dump out the 2017 winners Cameroon in the last round, which got them back on form and proved that they can mix it with some of the best sides on the continent.

Despite being upset by debutants Madagascar they put it behind them and came from a losing position to beat defending champions Cameroon 3-2 to reach the quarters.

Odion Ighalo is on form, emerging as one of the top scorers in the tournament with three goals, scoring a brace in their 3-2 win over Cameroon. Nigeria will heavily rely on him in their quest to reach the last four.

South Africa

South Africa finished qualified as one of the best third-placed teams, but they manage to send hosts Egypt who were the overwhelming favourites packing from the tournament.

Can South Africa continue their shock run in this competition when they meet Nigeria on Wednesday? They are looking to follow up their impressive win over Egypt, but could this be a game too far for Bafana Bafana? They are back in action in Cairo this week, with both of these sides now dreaming of stepping out in the final next week. Will this clash fall towards a Nigeria side who are building momentum, or will South Africa be able to carve out another result after mixed results in Egypt?

South Africa were expected to come here and struggle, so the last eight is a solid achievement for them. However, they now meet a Nigeria side who have won three of their four games in this competition. Their 2-0 loss against Madagascar came thanks to major changes, but their first choice side have won three from three here. With that in mind, we’re backing Nigeria – who are well priced in the full-time result market.

Percy Pau has been involved in South Africa’s attacking play and much would once again be dependent on him if the Bafana Bafana want to over the Super Eagles test.

Head to head

Nigeria have won seven of their 14 games against South Africa (L2, D5).

The Bafana Bafana were in the same group with the Super Eagles during the qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON. The Southern Africans drew 1-1 against the West Africans at home and secured a 2-0 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture.

Nigeria have won both of their previous encounters against South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations.