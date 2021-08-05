Richard Kingson returns to Black Stars as goalkeepers trainer

However, the 43-year-old left his position following Ghana’s underwhelming performance at the 2019 AFCON, after which the whole technical team was disbanded.

The former Blackpool and Wigan Athletic shot-stopper now returns, having recently had a stint with Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association said: “The Ghana Football Association has appointed former International Richard Kingston as Goalkeepers trainer of the Black Stars

“The 43-year old replaces Najawu Issah who has been reassigned to the Black Stars B.”

The GFA added: “He is expected to bring his rich vein of experience to bear in upcoming International competitions.”