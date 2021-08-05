RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Richard Kingson returns to Black Stars as goalkeepers trainer

Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson has been reappointed as the goalkeepers’ trainer of the national team.

Kingson served in the role for two years during coach Kwasi Appiah’s second tenure as Black Stars coach.

However, the 43-year-old left his position following Ghana’s underwhelming performance at the 2019 AFCON, after which the whole technical team was disbanded.

The former Blackpool and Wigan Athletic shot-stopper now returns, having recently had a stint with Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association said: “The Ghana Football Association has appointed former International Richard Kingston as Goalkeepers trainer of the Black Stars

“The 43-year old replaces Najawu Issah who has been reassigned to the Black Stars B.”

The GFA added: “He is expected to bring his rich vein of experience to bear in upcoming International competitions.”

Kingson was capped 90 times by Ghana and was the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

