Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom climbed off the bench to score for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-0 win over Proleter in the Serbian Super League on Saturday.

The 26-year old scored in the 82nd minute of the game to complete the victory for his side in a tough away game.

Garcia Mateo Ezekil scored the opening goal for Red Star Belgrade in 59th minute after the first half ended goalless.

Boakye-Yiadom was introduced into the game in the 62nd minute as he came in for Veljko Simic.

He has scored five goals in his 14 appearances in all competition this season.