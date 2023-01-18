Partey is not good enough to do what Casemiro does – Rio Ferdinand

The aforementioned midfielders faced each other several times in the Madrid derby in Spain, when Partey played for Atletico Madrid and Casemiro lined up for Real Madrid.

And the two will once again cross paths in the Premier League this Sunday as Arsenal prepare to host Manchester United at the Emirates.

Ferdinand acknowledged the importance of both players to their teams, but said Casemiro is on another level.

“I think the importance to their teams…you could argue both sides quite equally. But then, when you through the stats in Casemiro wipes him away,” the former Manchester United defender said on his podcast, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“No, no no. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing, I don’t think he has the impact defensively for Man United, on the ball he’s doing more.”

“On the ball, he’s [Partey] doing more. He’s dictating play for Arsenal. He’s actually playing passes I didn’t know he had. His passing has been unbelievable.”

Arsenal are currently nine points above Manchester United on the Premier League table and could further extend their lead at the top if they beat the Red Devils this weekend.