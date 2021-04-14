Roma hope to hold off Ajax in hunt for Europa semis

Italy's last remaining representative in Europe came away from the Johan Cruyff Arena with a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win after being under the cosh for much of the match and are close to a likely last-four clash with Man United after reaching the semis of the Champions League in 2018.

Roma have had a poor domestic season and sit seventh in Serie A -- seven points off the Champion League places -- after coming up short in almost all of their fixtures against their rivals for the European spots, so Thursday's second leg could define their season.

Ajax are almost guaranteed to retain their Eredivisie title and warmed up for their trip to the Italian capital with a 1-0 win over RKC Waalwijk thanks to a goal from club-record signing Sebastien Haller, who cannot play against Roma after being accidentally left off his club's European squad list.

Slavia gunning for Europa upset

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Arsenal (ENG) (first leg 1-1)