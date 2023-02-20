Romelu Lukaku: Christian Atsu’s death is hard to take

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

Lukaku, who played with Atsu at Chelsea, paid tribute to the deceased winger while celebrating his goal against Udinese over the weekend.

The Belgium international later took to Instagram to mourn the death of Atsu, saying his demise was hard to take.

“This one is a hard one to take. It was amazing to be around you. Your humbleness and love for God,” Lukaku posted on his page.

“The way how you worked in training. The love you had for your family and kids. May God give all the strength to your kids and family. God bless your soul. Love you always.”

Meanwhile, a minute of applause was observed at all Premier League venues over the weekend, with his former clubs Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth leading the charge.