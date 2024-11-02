Ronaldo over the bar penalty spoils kid’s phone in stands (VIDEO)

Waleed Al-Ahmed headed home a great ball to give Al-Taawoun the lead in the 71st minute before the golden opportunity came in stoppage when Al-Ahmad was fouled in the penalty box.

Ronaldo stood behind the ball, with the home crowd cheering as they expected him to convert the spot kick as usual.

However, the 39-year-old hit a flying shot over the bar.

His strike flew over the goalpost and hit the phone of a fan who was capturing the moment.

Al-Taawoun defeated Al Nasr 1-0 in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Tough week for Ronaldo

The Portugal national team captain has not had a good week on the pitch.

He has been unable to find the back of the net in any of his last two games.

A 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal followed after the round of 16 exit in the King's Cup.

His teammate, Alexander Talisca scored Al-Nassr’s goal in the opening minute against Al-Hilal on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leveled the scores with only 13 minutes left to play.

The game took an interesting turn when the Al-Hilal fans started chanting Lionel Messi’s name to taunt Ronaldo.

However, the former Juventus man responded in a classy way.