‘Ronaldo was right’ - Manchester United fans react to Ten Hag’s sacking

Manchester United are currently 14th position with only 11 points after nine games in the English top-flight. The Red Devils are also winless in three Europa League games, drawing all three.

The club officially announced the decision to dismiss the former Ajax boss today, October 28, 2024, in a club statement.

“The Dutch manager was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” part of the statement read.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is to lead the team temporarily.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited,” the club added.

United fans react to Ten Hag sacking

Meanwhile, some Manchester United fans have reacted to the sacking of Ten Hag.

While some are indifferent about his exit, others are simply elated that the 54-year-old will be no more in charge at the club.

Some are also saying that Cristiano Ronaldo was right about the manager all along.

“Ronaldo was right at the end,” a fan commented and another said, “Ronaldo and Sancho won Goodbye Ten Hag.”

A Ronaldo fan page on X also posted a picture of the out-going manager with the caption: “Erik Ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United. The worst-ever manager in the club's history. Never ever miss with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“We all owe Cristiano Ronaldo an apology,” another fan stated in relation to many other fans not supporting him when he called Ten Hag out.