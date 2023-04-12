This follows the Ghanaian forward’s impressive double that helped the Eagles to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League.
Hardworking Jordan Ayew doesn’t get the praise he deserves – Roy Hodgson
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes Jordan Ayew doesn’t get enough praise despite his amazing output on the pitch.
Recommended articles
Ayew has endured a tough period in front of goal this season but found his scoring touch when Crystal Palace travelled to Elland Road last Sunday.
The 31-year-old’s header put the Eagles 2-1 ahead after Marc Guehi had cancelled out Parick Bamford’s early opener.
He then added his second of the afternoon late in the game as Crystal Palace recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leeds, with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard also getting on the score sheet.
Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, Hodgson praised Ayew’s work rate and said the forward doesn’t get enough credit.
“If I had to single somebody out that doesn’t get a lot of praise it would be Jordan Ayew,” the Crystal Palace manager said.
“Not only his two goals, but his enormous work rate helped us enormously in the game and that set a bit of a marker.”
Meanwhile, Ayew seems to have rediscovered his scoring form under Hodgson, who replaced the sacked Vieira just two weeks ago.
Under Hodgson, the Ghanaian has now been involved in three goals in his last two Premier League matches.
Ayew has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season.
More from category
-
Hardworking Jordan Ayew doesn’t get the praise he deserves – Roy Hodgson
-
'I used to pay for plane tickets, winning bonuses of Black Stars players' – Stephen Appiah
-
Here are the 4 targets in Chris Hughton’s Black Stars contract