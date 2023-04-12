Hardworking Jordan Ayew doesn’t get the praise he deserves – Roy Hodgson

Ayew has endured a tough period in front of goal this season but found his scoring touch when Crystal Palace travelled to Elland Road last Sunday.

The 31-year-old’s header put the Eagles 2-1 ahead after Marc Guehi had cancelled out Parick Bamford’s early opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added his second of the afternoon late in the game as Crystal Palace recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leeds, with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard also getting on the score sheet.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, Hodgson praised Ayew’s work rate and said the forward doesn’t get enough credit.

“If I had to single somebody out that doesn’t get a lot of praise it would be Jordan Ayew,” the Crystal Palace manager said.

“Not only his two goals, but his enormous work rate helped us enormously in the game and that set a bit of a marker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ayew seems to have rediscovered his scoring form under Hodgson, who replaced the sacked Vieira just two weeks ago.

Under Hodgson, the Ghanaian has now been involved in three goals in his last two Premier League matches.