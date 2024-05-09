Saani Dendem: Colts football icon who trained thousands of Ghanaian footballers dies

According to a report by Kessben TV, Dendem gave up the ghost at the age of 75 following a short illness.

Dendem had dedicated his whole life to spotting and nurturing young footballers, having been involved in colts football for decades.

He is also credited with unearthing several past and present players who have gone on to play for the various Ghana national teams.

These include Tony Yeboah, Michael Osei, Prince Polley, William Thompson, Stanley Attobrah and Torric Jebrin.

Dendem’s demise has been mourned by both fans and journalists alike, with some taking to social media to pay tribute to the colts football icon.

Angel FM journalist Saddick Adams wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “In an interview in 2019, Saani Dendem could claim training about 5,000 footballers 2,500 of whom played professionally. I am among the other 2500 that didn’t make it in football. In his elements, he was a father figure to all of us.”

