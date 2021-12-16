RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sacrifice a cow or forget about winning AFCON – Prophet to Black Stars

The founder and leader of the Shining Grace Chapel has said that the Black Stars need to take some spiritual steps before they can win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Prophet Ogya Nyame, the national team needs to sacrifice a cow in order to reverse that bad luck that has prevented them from winning trophies.

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the country last winning the AFCON in 1982.

The Black Stars have since come close in recent years but agonizingly lost in the final in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

“In this upcoming AFCON, Black Stars need a serious spiritual direction from a powerful man of God and the direction will require a huge cow to reverse the bad luck,” Prophet Ogya Nyame said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If they fail to do that, even in the group stages they will struggle to progress.”

The Black Stars are paired in Group C of the upcoming AFCON, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has been promised a juicy bonus, should he lead the team to win the AFCON.

The Serbian coach is on a monthly salary of $30,000 but will get an additional bonus of $300,000 if he wins the tournament and another $300,000 if the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

