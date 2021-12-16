Sacrifice a cow or forget about winning AFCON – Prophet to Black Stars

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the country last winning the AFCON in 1982.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars have since come close in recent years but agonizingly lost in the final in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

“In this upcoming AFCON, Black Stars need a serious spiritual direction from a powerful man of God and the direction will require a huge cow to reverse the bad luck,” Prophet Ogya Nyame said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If they fail to do that, even in the group stages they will struggle to progress.”

The Black Stars are paired in Group C of the upcoming AFCON, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has been promised a juicy bonus, should he lead the team to win the AFCON.