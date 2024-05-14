Samira Bawumia: Second Lady reveals support for Arsenal

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation OliveTheBoy and his team had paid a courtesy call on the Second Lady to discuss the empowerment of young people.

Having discussed a wide range of topics, Samira Bawumia was asked about the clubs that President Akufo-Addo and her husband support.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the Second Lady said the aforementioned duo are supporters of Tottenham Hotspur but revealed that she’s on the side of Arsenal.

“Tottenham. He supports Tottenham, we are the Arsenal people,” she said in a video that was shared on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia are known to be staunch supporters of Tottenham.

Akufo-Addo revealed a few years ago that his support for Spurs started during the days of the all-conquering double-winning side in the 1960s.

Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was from my childhood in England. I saw the great double side, the side of Danny Blanchflower, Johnny White and Duncan McNair. It was a great football side; they won my heart from there,” he said in 2019.

Bawumia has also never hidden his admiration for Tottenham and, in 2021, he trolled Arsenal fans after Spurs reached the final of the Carabao Cup, which they eventually lost to Manchester City.

''I was having a good Sunday until Tottenham Hotspur lost the final. Before any wisecracks from Arsenal fans, they should note that they did not get to the final! Go Spurs!” Bawumia wrote on X.