Samuel Eto’o: Ex-Barcelona and Chelsea striker elected as Cameroon FA President

The election was supposed to be contested by seven candidates but five of them pulled out on the morning of the polls.

This left Eto’o and Mbombo Njoya, who is the fourth vice-president at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to vie for the top position.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year, however, came out victorious after garnering more votes than his competitor.

"We have to bring footballers to the centre of our policies. It is our role to ensure that those who play this discipline make a decent living out of it,” Eto’o said in his victory speech.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan star had been campaigning seriously and received support from some high-profile footballers, including Lionel Messi.

Eto’o has promised to bring more investment into Cameroonian football and also construct at least 10 stadiums during his mandate.

His first big task as President of Fecafoot will be to ensure the successful hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations from January to February 2022.

Eto’o enjoyed a trophy-laden career at both club and international level, becoming the first player to win back-to-back trebles after winning the league, cup and Champions League with both Barcelona and Inter Milan.