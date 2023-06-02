Samuel Inkoom: I recommended Mohammed Salah to FC Basel

Inkoom said he first met Salah when the Ghana national team travelled to Egypt for a game and faced Al Mokawloon in a friendly.

He explained that after seeing the skillful winger in training, he recommended him to Basel’s sporting director.

“I recommended Mo Salah for FC Basel,” Inkoom told Peace FM, as quoted by 3news.

“I used to wear the Number 22 jersey at the time when the Black Stars travelled to Egypt for a game and it was the team that Mo Salah played, alongside former Ghanaian striker Eric Bekoe that we used to train with.

“My club FC Basel had a Champions League match against Bayern Munich right after my game for the Black Stars so I came with my Sporting Director who after spotting the speed of Mo Salah in training against us, asked me if I could speak to him on his behalf and I did and that was it! He told me he wanted to play in Europe.”

Replying to a question on whether he’s still in connect with the Liverpool star, Inkoom added: “I used to speak to Shaqiri when he was with Liverpool and occasionally told him to remind Mohammed how he got to play in Europe.”