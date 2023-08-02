ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Swiss agency SBE Management AG welcomes Ghana’s Daniel Boifio Jr as West African rep

Pulse Mix

Fast-rising Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr, otherwise known as DBJ, has secured a significant career move by joining SBE Management AG as their West Africa representative.

Swiss agency SBE Management AG welcomes Ghana’s Daniel Boifio Jr as West African rep
Swiss agency SBE Management AG welcomes Ghana’s Daniel Boifio Jr as West African rep

SBE Management AG, owned by business tycoon Philipp Degen is one of Europe's leading sports agencies and the largest Swiss player agency, making this a remarkable achievement for DBJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Daniel’s move to this prestigious agency is a testament to his impressive growth within the football industry. Earlier this year, he had the opportunity to meet renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, proving his ability to establish important contacts within the football world.

With such connections and his passion for supporting the dreams and talents of African footballers, DBJ's collaboration with SBE Management AG is expected to have a positive impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Pulse, DBJ expressed his excitement and shared his ambition to create a brighter future for African footballers on the global stage.

"Working with SBE Management AG provides an ideal platform for nurturing talent and making a lasting difference in the football community,” he said.

"Joining SBE Management AG is a dream come true for me. It's an incredible opportunity to work with such a reputable agency and contribute to the development of football talent from Africa."

He added: "Together, we will strive to empower African footballers and provide them with opportunities to shine on the world stage."

SBE Management AG, based in Switzerland, already represents several players, including Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

ADVERTISEMENT

DBJ's proficiency and unwavering devotion to the sport make him an invaluable asset to the agency's team, with his specific knack for scouting talented individuals from the African continent.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Medeama line up high-profile friendly against Wayne Rooney’s DC United in US

    Medeama line up high-profile friendly against Wayne Rooney’s DC United in US

  • Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

    Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

  • Swiss agency SBE Management AG welcomes Ghana’s Daniel Boifio Jr as West African rep

    Swiss agency SBE Management AG welcomes Ghana’s Daniel Boifio Jr as West African rep

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew’s son compared with Messi after showing off dribbling skills (Video)

‘He’s the next Messi’ – Jordan Ayew’s son shows off his dribbling skills (Video)

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday