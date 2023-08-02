Swiss agency SBE Management AG welcomes Ghana’s Daniel Boifio Jr as West African rep

Daniel’s move to this prestigious agency is a testament to his impressive growth within the football industry. Earlier this year, he had the opportunity to meet renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, proving his ability to establish important contacts within the football world.

With such connections and his passion for supporting the dreams and talents of African footballers, DBJ's collaboration with SBE Management AG is expected to have a positive impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Pulse, DBJ expressed his excitement and shared his ambition to create a brighter future for African footballers on the global stage.

"Working with SBE Management AG provides an ideal platform for nurturing talent and making a lasting difference in the football community,” he said.

"Joining SBE Management AG is a dream come true for me. It's an incredible opportunity to work with such a reputable agency and contribute to the development of football talent from Africa."

He added: "Together, we will strive to empower African footballers and provide them with opportunities to shine on the world stage."

SBE Management AG, based in Switzerland, already represents several players, including Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

ADVERTISEMENT