Sergio Aguero starts long farewell as Man City exit looms

He is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history and is fourth on the all-time Premier League goalscoring list, with 181 goals.
Aguero's problems with injuries and illness this season mean he has made just 14 appearances and he has scored just three times.
But former City defender Micah Richards, who won the title alongside Aguero in the 2011/12 season -- believes the Argentine still has a lot to offer.
"Unless you get (Kylian) Mbappe, (Erling) Haaland or (Harry) Kane, what striker are you going to get to replace him? You get another year out of him," Richards told the BBC.
City have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund hotshot Haaland, who is one of the most coveted players in world football, and Kane could be another option.
Aguero himself is adamant his departure does not mean the end of the story for him personally.