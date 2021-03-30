Sergio Aguero starts long farewell as Man City exit looms

Aguero has won four Premier League titles, with a fifth looking almost certain this season for City. Pep Guardiola's side also remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed a statue of the striker has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently being made to honour Aguero's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be over-stated," said Al Mubarak. "His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football."

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne hailed him as a "City legend forever" while City defender Aymeric Laporte described him as a "class act" on and off the pitch.

Aguero has struggled with injuries since having knee surgery in the close season. A hamstring problem complicated his comeback and then he had to sit out a month after a coronavirus infection.