Set an example by returning your ex-gratia – Dan Kwaku Yeboah dares Mahama

Speaking on Peace FM, Kwaku Yeboah said Mahama must set an example to prove he really means his words.

Premier League clubs disrespected us- Normalisation Committee Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“You said it in 2015, the time you were in government, but you couldn’t scrap it, now that you’re on the bench (in opposition) you want to scrap what? Bring the ones that you’ve taken to set an example of what you’re saying,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If the former president brings his ex-gratia, Kwame I will campaign for him, I will clap for him. Let him say he’s doing what Togbe Afede did, so he’s also doing the same…Kwame this is a big campaign message.

“I wanted him to set an example, actions speak louder than words….Togbe Afede is a human being, and Mahama is also a human being, so why not return it as Togbe Afede did?”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments come on the back of Mahama’s campaign launch in the Volta Region, where he promised to abolish ex-gratia payments to Article 71 executives if he’s voted as President.

"The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive under Article 71 will be scrapped. And the necessary constitutional steps to abolish that payment will start in earnest in 2025,” Mahama said.

"We will also begin the process of persuading the other arms of government other than the executive to accept the removal of this ex-gratia payment.”