According to him, he will campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant if he takes steps to return his ex-gratia.
Set an example by returning your ex-gratia – Dan Kwaku Yeboah dares Mahama
Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah says former President John Mahama must return all the ex-gratia he has ever received to prove his commitment to abolishing such payments.
Speaking on Peace FM, Kwaku Yeboah said Mahama must set an example to prove he really means his words.
“You said it in 2015, the time you were in government, but you couldn’t scrap it, now that you’re on the bench (in opposition) you want to scrap what? Bring the ones that you’ve taken to set an example of what you’re saying,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“If the former president brings his ex-gratia, Kwame I will campaign for him, I will clap for him. Let him say he’s doing what Togbe Afede did, so he’s also doing the same…Kwame this is a big campaign message.
“I wanted him to set an example, actions speak louder than words….Togbe Afede is a human being, and Mahama is also a human being, so why not return it as Togbe Afede did?”
His comments come on the back of Mahama’s campaign launch in the Volta Region, where he promised to abolish ex-gratia payments to Article 71 executives if he’s voted as President.
"The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive under Article 71 will be scrapped. And the necessary constitutional steps to abolish that payment will start in earnest in 2025,” Mahama said.
"We will also begin the process of persuading the other arms of government other than the executive to accept the removal of this ex-gratia payment.”
Mahama is seeking to return to power after losing the 2016 and 2022 presidential elections.
