Lamenting on how hard it is for low income earning Ghanaians to catch all the action when their favourite teams play, has been the order of the day. There is good news now because Showmax has a fix.

Watching football; including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Serie A on Showmax is the cheapest rate in Ghana right now.

At just GHc 59.99, subscribers can now see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and many superstars take to the field to do what they do best.

The interesting twist is Showmax is now offering the 3-for-1 deal up until March 31, 2021, where you pay for a month and get two months for free. This means for your first 3 months on Showmax, you will be watching all your favourite league games at only 20 cedis a month. You can’t beat that.

Showmax Pro is, however, not just limited to the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. Subscribers will have access to the FA Cup and the Premier Soccer League.

For fans of athletics, there is the Diamond League and World Challenge League as and when it happens, whether at home or on the go. Other sports including tennis, motorsport, swimming, boxing, hockey and many more are all available to subscribers at the cheapest rate in town.

With Showmax Pro, your days of missing live-action in sports are over. But when you do miss, worry no more. Showmax provides highlights of your favourite games where you can catch up at your own pace on your preferred screen.

The user-friendly interface makes it easy to find what you're looking for with categorisation and a schedule that complements the best content the platform has to offer.

Despite coming through for sports, Showmax has other options for when you need to take a break from the various competitions and want to have spectacular moments with bae, or some alone time.

Get some romantic series, the most popular shows around the globe or simply laugh while watching the best of Ghanaian movies.

Sports has a new player with Showmax. Get started HERE while getting two months for free on Showmax.