South Africa vs Ghana: I believe we’ll get a good result – CK Akonnor

The 47-year-old also believes the Black Stars have what it takes to get the better of their opponents.

“The understanding, cohesion, team spirit and the way they play has been brilliant. Of course, before we got onto the field, we showed them some videos and they embraced the fact that this is what they have to do, work together as a team and play together and they were a delight to watch,” Akonnor said.

“Seeing them play well in training is exciting and encouraging. I hope that tomorrow they will implement the same spirit and the same understanding of play, once we do that, I believe we will get a good result.”

Group C is currently wide open following Sudan’s 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.