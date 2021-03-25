The Black Stars will face Bafana Bafana in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the FNB Stadium.
South Africa vs Ghana: I believe we’ll get a good result – CK Akonnor
Ghana’s head coach Charles Kwablan (CK) Akonnor says he’s confident that his side will get a favourable result against South Africa on Thursday.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
Ghana’s qualification to the tournament was delayed following a 1-0 defeat against Sudan last November, but the Black Stars can join the list of qualified teams if they beat South Africa.
Speaking ahead of the game, Akonnor praised the unity and togetherness of his team, insisting the players have been a delight to watch in training.
The 47-year-old also believes the Black Stars have what it takes to get the better of their opponents.
“The understanding, cohesion, team spirit and the way they play has been brilliant. Of course, before we got onto the field, we showed them some videos and they embraced the fact that this is what they have to do, work together as a team and play together and they were a delight to watch,” Akonnor said.
“Seeing them play well in training is exciting and encouraging. I hope that tomorrow they will implement the same spirit and the same understanding of play, once we do that, I believe we will get a good result.”
Group C is currently wide open following Sudan’s 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.
As it stands, Ghana, South Africa and Sudan all have nine points, although the latter has played a game more.
The Black Stars are scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe at home on Sunday after their game against South Africa.
