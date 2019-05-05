Aduana Stars played home away from home after their grounds (Nana Agyeman Badu Park) were declared unsafe by the Ghana Football Association after an incident between their supporters and match officials which resulted to the ban.

Despite the ban Aduana Stars lived up to the billing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in this highly contested game.

Yahaya Mohammed scored the first goal of the game to hand Ghana Premier League champions the lead.

Abdul Fataw Rahman secured the win for Ogya lads in the second half as they grabbed all three points in this regional derby.

Aduana Stars are third on the table with 12 points after match day eight.