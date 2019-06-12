However, Hazard came third on the list of players who racked the highest number of successful dribbles during the 2019-20 European season.

He was only behind Sofiane Boufal of Celta Vigo and Nice's Allan Saint-Maximin.

Boufal racked up 144 and Saint-Maximin had 143, while Hazard came in with 138, even ahead of Lionel Messi's 134.

Although he's close but not quite top of this table, he does occupy the summit of another ranking as Hazard is successful 61.61 percent of the time he takes on an opponent, totalling at 224 attempts. Messi again trails the former Chelsea player, completing 56.78 of his 236 attempts.

With the ball at his feet, then, there's few who can match Real Madrid's latest signing, who isn't arriving in the capital to replace Cristiano Ronaldo's 50 goals per season, but to instead give life to the attack which has at times seemed too slow since the Portuguese moved on.

The 28-year-old former Lille was instrumental as Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 scoring twice to win the UEFA Europa League in what was his last game for the Blues.

It is understood that Hazard has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and a fee of around 100 euros has been agreed between the two clubs.