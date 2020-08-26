The 35-year-old is currently without a club, with his last taste of club football coming in 2019 when he was on the books of Spanish lower division side Albacete.

Muntari, who started his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad, says his doors are open to joining a local club.

Interacting with his fans on Instagram live, the midfielder revealed his love for Kotoko, but was quick to add that he isn’t ruling out a move to Hearts of Oak either.

READ ALSO: Let’s put what happened at 2014 World Cup behind us – Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari

“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi," the former Inter Milan star said.

“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU [Real Tamale United], King Faisal or Liberty Professionals.”

Muntari also touched on happenings at the 2014 World Cup which led to his expulsion from the Black Stars camp.

Asked by a fan to give his version of the story, he said he prefers to let everything go and urged Ghanaians to move on.

“Brazil was something, we should let it go and move forward. What is here is important and not what is behind us. We should always be happy and move forward,” he said.