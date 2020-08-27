Muntari born on 27th August 1984 turns 36 years on Thursday 27th August, 2020.

Dr. Kofi Amoah, who was the chairman of the Local Organising Committee

of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)- a tournament Sulley Muntari glittered has eulogized the former Inter Milan midfielder on his birthday.

"What a fantastic football player who delivers the bolt of a goal at

the nervous moment to lift the spirits of a nation," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Sulley Muntari, misunderstood perhaps but always a true Patriot and

dedicated Warrior for Ghana.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY my friend. Wish you many more blessings"

Sulley Ali Muntari who is now unattached has had an illustrious career. He participated in three FIFA World Cups with Ghana and was part of the Inter Milan team that won the historic treble of UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010.