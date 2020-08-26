Adjei, a JSS student who started refereeing at the age of 13 has said that he faced tough opposition when he decided to be the knight of the whistle.

“I started refereeing at the age of 13. My friends would be laughing at me. What God has given to me I decided to work on it,” he told Ghanaweb when he was unveiled by GFA as the face of ‘Catch Them Young’

“It reached at a time there was no help and support, so I decided to stop. I just wrote a letter to the RFA (Regional Football Association) that I want to stop the referee. I am not registering anymore.

“They (GFA) told me they have some plans for me, they want me to be the face of Ghana. Today as I am talking, I am very happy and excited to be the face of Ghana the youngest referee so far".

Christopher Okpoti Adjei has indicated what motivated him to enter into refereeing

“What motivates me is that I watch Daniel Laryea’s and I say this referee is very good and brilliant, so I want to be like him, so everyday morning when I wake up and pray, I tell God to let me reach where Daniel Laryea has reached.

“That gave me the encouragement and the vim.

The 16-year-old has a big dream, he doesn't only want to be one of the finest in Ghana, but the world as a whole.

“I want to take my FIFA badge at the age of 25 years and I want to be the first Ghanaian referee to handle a World Cup final.