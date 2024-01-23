The goals we conceded were stupid – Denis Odoi laments

The Club Brugge player openly criticized the team's defensive lapses, labeling the two conceded goals as "stupid" and asserting that such mistakes hinder the team's competitiveness.

As the tournament progresses, the Black Stars find themselves in a precarious position, with their advancement to the round of 16 dependent on complex calculations.

The team must secure a spot as one of the four best third-placed teams, but the odds appear slim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hughton Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

"If you look at the goals we conceded, we can't say we deserve any more. It's just about the goals we conceded; they are stupid. If you give away the balls like that, we cannot compete," remarked Odoi.