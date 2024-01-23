ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

The goals we conceded were stupid – Denis Odoi laments

Evans Annang

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has described the goals Ghana conceded at the 2023 AFCON as very bizarre.

Denis Odoi
Denis Odoi

He said the team let themselves down by conceding very ‘stupid’ goals against Mozambique in the final group game.

Recommended articles

The Club Brugge player openly criticized the team's defensive lapses, labeling the two conceded goals as "stupid" and asserting that such mistakes hinder the team's competitiveness.

As the tournament progresses, the Black Stars find themselves in a precarious position, with their advancement to the round of 16 dependent on complex calculations.

The team must secure a spot as one of the four best third-placed teams, but the odds appear slim.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

"If you look at the goals we conceded, we can't say we deserve any more. It's just about the goals we conceded; they are stupid. If you give away the balls like that, we cannot compete," remarked Odoi.

Ghana currently holds the third position in Group B, having garnered two points from a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game, a 2-2 draw against Egypt in the second, and another 2-2 draw versus Mozambique in the final match.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars

Calculation: What will it take for Black Stars to qualify for 2023 AFCON knockout phase?

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

In Pictures: When Essien, Muntari and Appiah used to run the Ghana midfield

Essien supports apology to Gyan, Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton