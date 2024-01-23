He said the team let themselves down by conceding very ‘stupid’ goals against Mozambique in the final group game.
The goals we conceded were stupid – Denis Odoi laments
Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has described the goals Ghana conceded at the 2023 AFCON as very bizarre.
The Club Brugge player openly criticized the team's defensive lapses, labeling the two conceded goals as "stupid" and asserting that such mistakes hinder the team's competitiveness.
As the tournament progresses, the Black Stars find themselves in a precarious position, with their advancement to the round of 16 dependent on complex calculations.
The team must secure a spot as one of the four best third-placed teams, but the odds appear slim.
"If you look at the goals we conceded, we can't say we deserve any more. It's just about the goals we conceded; they are stupid. If you give away the balls like that, we cannot compete," remarked Odoi.
Ghana currently holds the third position in Group B, having garnered two points from a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game, a 2-2 draw against Egypt in the second, and another 2-2 draw versus Mozambique in the final match.
