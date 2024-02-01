Here is a listicle of these outstanding players who, with their goals, have not only led their teams to glory but have also captivated football fans across the continent.
These are all the AFCON top scorers since 1957
The Africa Cup of Nations, a revered football tournament, has been the stage for remarkable talents and unforgettable matches since 1957. Among the myriad of stars, the top scorers of each tournament have etched their names in history.
1957: Ad-Diba (Egypt) - 5 Goals
Ad-Diba's remarkable scoring prowess led Egypt to their first AFCON victory.
1959: Mahmoud El-Gohary (Egypt) - 3 Goals
El-Gohary shone as Egypt defended their title on home soil.
1962: Badawi Abdel Fattah (United Arab Republic), Mengistu Worku (Ethiopia) - 3 Goals
A joint achievement in a year marked by fierce competition.
1963: Hassan El-Shazly (United Arab Republic) - 6 Goals
El-Shazly's incredible tally remains one of the highest in AFCON history.
1965: Eustache Manglé (Ivory Coast) - 4 Goals
Manglé's goals were crucial in taking Ivory Coast to the semifinals.
1968: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) - 6 Goals
Pokou emerged as a key player, setting a high bar for future tournaments.
1970: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) - 8 Goals
Pokou, again, with a record-breaking performance.
1972: Fantamady Keita (Mali) - 5 Goals
Keita's striking skills led Mali to an impressive debut.
1974: Ndaye Mulamba (Zaire) - 9 Goals
Mulamba set an all-time record, propelling Zaire to victory.
1976: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 4 Goals
A young Milla began his journey to becoming an African football legend.
1978: Opoku Afriyie (Ghana), Segun Odegbami (Nigeria), Philip Omondi (Uganda) - 3 Goals
A three-way tie in a year of closely contested matches.
1980: Khalid Labied (Morocco) - 3 Goals
Labied's goals were vital in Morocco's path to their first title.
1982: George Alhassan (Ghana) - 4 Goals
Alhassan played a pivotal role in Ghana's triumph.
1984: Taher Abouzaid (Egypt) - 4 Goals
Abouzaid's performance was a highlight in a tournament dominated by Egypt.
1986: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 4 Goals
Milla, instrumental in Cameroon's second AFCON win, showcased his enduring class.
1988: Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria), Roger Milla (Cameroon), Abdoulaye Traoré (Ivory Coast) - 2 Goals
A rare three-way tie, highlighting a defensively strong tournament.
1990: Djamel Menad (Algeria) - 4 Goals
Menad's goals helped secure Algeria's maiden AFCON title on home turf.
1992: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) - 4 Goals
Yekini's prowess began to shine, marking the start of a legendary career.
1994: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) - 5 Goals
Yekini, again top scorer, propelled Nigeria to their second AFCON title.
1996: Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) - 5 Goals
Bwalya's inspiring performance was a tribute to the fallen 1993 Zambian team.
1998: Benni McCarthy (South Africa) - 7 Goals
McCarthy's record-breaking feat led South Africa to their first-ever final.
2000: Shaun Bartlett (South Africa), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon) - 4 Goals
A tie reflecting the intense competition between South Africa and Cameroon.
2002: Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Salomon Olembé (Cameroon) - 3 Goals
Another tie in a tournament marked by Cameroon's back-to-back victories.
2004: Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 4 Goals
An unprecedented four-way tie in a tournament of high-scoring matches.
2006: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 5 Goals
Eto'o's remarkable performance solidified his status as a top African striker.
2008: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 5 Goals
Eto'o, consistent as ever, retained the top scorer title.
2010: Gedo (Egypt) - 5 Goals
Emerging as a surprise hero, Gedo was crucial in Egypt's triumphant campaign.
2012: Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia), Cheick Diabaté (Mali), Christopher Katongo (Zambia), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Houssine Kharja (Morocco) - 3 Goals
A five-way tie in a tournament full of surprises and underdog triumphs.
2013: Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) - 4 Goals
Emenike's crucial goals led Nigeria to their third AFCON title.
2015: André Ayew (Ghana), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Thievy Bifouma (Congo) - 3 Goals
A multi-player tie in a tournament showcasing emerging talents.
2017: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) - 3 Goals
Kabananga stood out in a tournament celebrated for its defensive prowess.
2019: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) - 5 Goals
Ighalo's striking skills shone, marking him as one of Africa's finest forwards.
2021: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) - 8 Goals
From Ad-Diba's initial dominance in 1957 to Vincent Aboubakar's striking prowess in 2021, the Africa Cup of Nations has seen a multitude of top scorers who have not only led their teams to glory but have also become icons of African football.
Their achievements serve as a testament to the evolving talent and competitiveness of the continent's premier football tournament.
