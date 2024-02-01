ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

These are all the AFCON top scorers since 1957

Evans Annang

The Africa Cup of Nations, a revered football tournament, has been the stage for remarkable talents and unforgettable matches since 1957. Among the myriad of stars, the top scorers of each tournament have etched their names in history.

AFCON top scorers
AFCON top scorers

Here is a listicle of these outstanding players who, with their goals, have not only led their teams to glory but have also captivated football fans across the continent.

Recommended articles

1957: Ad-Diba (Egypt) - 5 Goals

Ad-Diba's remarkable scoring prowess led Egypt to their first AFCON victory.

1959: Mahmoud El-Gohary (Egypt) - 3 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Gohary shone as Egypt defended their title on home soil.

1962: Badawi Abdel Fattah (United Arab Republic), Mengistu Worku (Ethiopia) - 3 Goals

A joint achievement in a year marked by fierce competition.

1963: Hassan El-Shazly (United Arab Republic) - 6 Goals

El-Shazly's incredible tally remains one of the highest in AFCON history.

ADVERTISEMENT

1965: Eustache Manglé (Ivory Coast) - 4 Goals

Manglé's goals were crucial in taking Ivory Coast to the semifinals.

1968: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) - 6 Goals

Pokou emerged as a key player, setting a high bar for future tournaments.

1970: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) - 8 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Pokou, again, with a record-breaking performance.

1972: Fantamady Keita (Mali) - 5 Goals

Keita's striking skills led Mali to an impressive debut.

1974: Ndaye Mulamba (Zaire) - 9 Goals

Mulamba set an all-time record, propelling Zaire to victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

1976: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

A young Milla began his journey to becoming an African football legend.

1978: Opoku Afriyie (Ghana), Segun Odegbami (Nigeria), Philip Omondi (Uganda) - 3 Goals

A three-way tie in a year of closely contested matches.

1980: Khalid Labied (Morocco) - 3 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Labied's goals were vital in Morocco's path to their first title.

1982: George Alhassan (Ghana) - 4 Goals

Alhassan played a pivotal role in Ghana's triumph.

1984: Taher Abouzaid (Egypt) - 4 Goals

Abouzaid's performance was a highlight in a tournament dominated by Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

1986: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

Milla, instrumental in Cameroon's second AFCON win, showcased his enduring class.

1988: Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria), Roger Milla (Cameroon), Abdoulaye Traoré (Ivory Coast) - 2 Goals

A rare three-way tie, highlighting a defensively strong tournament.

1990: Djamel Menad (Algeria) - 4 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Menad's goals helped secure Algeria's maiden AFCON title on home turf.

1992: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) - 4 Goals

Yekini's prowess began to shine, marking the start of a legendary career.

1994: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) - 5 Goals

Yekini, again top scorer, propelled Nigeria to their second AFCON title.

ADVERTISEMENT

1996: Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) - 5 Goals

Bwalya's inspiring performance was a tribute to the fallen 1993 Zambian team.

1998: Benni McCarthy (South Africa) - 7 Goals

McCarthy's record-breaking feat led South Africa to their first-ever final.

2000: Shaun Bartlett (South Africa), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

A tie reflecting the intense competition between South Africa and Cameroon.

2002: Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Salomon Olembé (Cameroon) - 3 Goals

Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon's best player in 2022 by a mile
Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon's best player in 2022 by a mile AFP

Another tie in a tournament marked by Cameroon's back-to-back victories.

2004: Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

An unprecedented four-way tie in a tournament of high-scoring matches.

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 5 Goals

Eto'o's remarkable performance solidified his status as a top African striker.

2008: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 5 Goals

Eto'o, consistent as ever, retained the top scorer title.

ADVERTISEMENT

2010: Gedo (Egypt) - 5 Goals

Emerging as a surprise hero, Gedo was crucial in Egypt's triumphant campaign.

2012: Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia), Cheick Diabaté (Mali), Christopher Katongo (Zambia), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Houssine Kharja (Morocco) - 3 Goals

A five-way tie in a tournament full of surprises and underdog triumphs.

2013: Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) - 4 Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Emenike's crucial goals led Nigeria to their third AFCON title.

2015: André Ayew (Ghana), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Thievy Bifouma (Congo) - 3 Goals

A multi-player tie in a tournament showcasing emerging talents.

2017: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) - 3 Goals

Kabananga stood out in a tournament celebrated for its defensive prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

2019: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) - 5 Goals

Ighalo's striking skills shone, marking him as one of Africa's finest forwards.

2021: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) - 8 Goals

From Ad-Diba's initial dominance in 1957 to Vincent Aboubakar's striking prowess in 2021, the Africa Cup of Nations has seen a multitude of top scorers who have not only led their teams to glory but have also become icons of African football.

Their achievements serve as a testament to the evolving talent and competitiveness of the continent's premier football tournament.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs

Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs

Potential Black Stars coaches

Who will lead the Black Stars? Profiles of potential coaches for the Black Stars