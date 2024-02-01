These are all the AFCON top scorers since 1957

1957: Ad-Diba (Egypt) - 5 Goals

Ad-Diba's remarkable scoring prowess led Egypt to their first AFCON victory.

1959: Mahmoud El-Gohary (Egypt) - 3 Goals

El-Gohary shone as Egypt defended their title on home soil.

1962: Badawi Abdel Fattah (United Arab Republic), Mengistu Worku (Ethiopia) - 3 Goals

A joint achievement in a year marked by fierce competition.

1963: Hassan El-Shazly (United Arab Republic) - 6 Goals

El-Shazly's incredible tally remains one of the highest in AFCON history.

1965: Eustache Manglé (Ivory Coast) - 4 Goals

Manglé's goals were crucial in taking Ivory Coast to the semifinals.

1968: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) - 6 Goals

Pokou emerged as a key player, setting a high bar for future tournaments.

1970: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) - 8 Goals

Pokou, again, with a record-breaking performance.

1972: Fantamady Keita (Mali) - 5 Goals

Keita's striking skills led Mali to an impressive debut.

1974: Ndaye Mulamba (Zaire) - 9 Goals

Mulamba set an all-time record, propelling Zaire to victory.

1976: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

A young Milla began his journey to becoming an African football legend.

1978: Opoku Afriyie (Ghana), Segun Odegbami (Nigeria), Philip Omondi (Uganda) - 3 Goals

A three-way tie in a year of closely contested matches.

1980: Khalid Labied (Morocco) - 3 Goals

Labied's goals were vital in Morocco's path to their first title.

1982: George Alhassan (Ghana) - 4 Goals

Alhassan played a pivotal role in Ghana's triumph.

1984: Taher Abouzaid (Egypt) - 4 Goals

Abouzaid's performance was a highlight in a tournament dominated by Egypt.

1986: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

Milla, instrumental in Cameroon's second AFCON win, showcased his enduring class.

1988: Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria), Roger Milla (Cameroon), Abdoulaye Traoré (Ivory Coast) - 2 Goals

A rare three-way tie, highlighting a defensively strong tournament.

1990: Djamel Menad (Algeria) - 4 Goals

Menad's goals helped secure Algeria's maiden AFCON title on home turf.

1992: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) - 4 Goals

Yekini's prowess began to shine, marking the start of a legendary career.

1994: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) - 5 Goals

Yekini, again top scorer, propelled Nigeria to their second AFCON title.

1996: Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) - 5 Goals

Bwalya's inspiring performance was a tribute to the fallen 1993 Zambian team.

1998: Benni McCarthy (South Africa) - 7 Goals

McCarthy's record-breaking feat led South Africa to their first-ever final.

2000: Shaun Bartlett (South Africa), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

A tie reflecting the intense competition between South Africa and Cameroon.

2002: Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Salomon Olembé (Cameroon) - 3 Goals

Another tie in a tournament marked by Cameroon's back-to-back victories.

2004: Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 4 Goals

An unprecedented four-way tie in a tournament of high-scoring matches.

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 5 Goals

Eto'o's remarkable performance solidified his status as a top African striker.

2008: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - 5 Goals

Eto'o, consistent as ever, retained the top scorer title.

2010: Gedo (Egypt) - 5 Goals

Emerging as a surprise hero, Gedo was crucial in Egypt's triumphant campaign.

2012: Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia), Cheick Diabaté (Mali), Christopher Katongo (Zambia), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Houssine Kharja (Morocco) - 3 Goals

A five-way tie in a tournament full of surprises and underdog triumphs.

2013: Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) - 4 Goals

Emenike's crucial goals led Nigeria to their third AFCON title.

2015: André Ayew (Ghana), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Thievy Bifouma (Congo) - 3 Goals

A multi-player tie in a tournament showcasing emerging talents.

2017: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) - 3 Goals

Kabananga stood out in a tournament celebrated for its defensive prowess.

2019: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) - 5 Goals

Ighalo's striking skills shone, marking him as one of Africa's finest forwards.

2021: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) - 8 Goals

From Ad-Diba's initial dominance in 1957 to Vincent Aboubakar's striking prowess in 2021, the Africa Cup of Nations has seen a multitude of top scorers who have not only led their teams to glory but have also become icons of African football.