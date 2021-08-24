‘This is our team’ – John Mahama donates GH¢50,000 to RTU to prepare for GPL

As part of his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Northern Region, Mahama said “this is our team” and congratulated the club for qualifying for the Ghana Premier League.

Pulse Ghana

He further called on every individual in the region to support the team, while also pledging GH¢50,000 for the preparations ahead of the season.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate RTU on qualifying to the Premier League and to say that we are all supporters of RTU,” Mahama said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“And, as the Regional Minister said, let us all come together to support the pride of the north. And, so, between me and the NDC group in parliament led by leader Haruna [Iddrisu], we are going to make a donation of GH¢50,000 to RTU to prepare for the Premier League.