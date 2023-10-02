ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting a baby

Emmanuel Ayamga

Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of footballer Thomas Partey, has confirmed being pregnant by posting a photo of her baby bump.

The couple have been dating for some time now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the eyes of the public.

However, in a post on Instagram, Janine shared photos of her baby bump, including one where Partey was in the cut.

The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”

Partey is currently injured and hasn’t featured for Arsenal since late August when he suffered a groin injury in training.

This has seen him already miss some crucial matches this season, including the games against Manchester United, PSV and Tottenham.

The Gunners, though, have not missed him much due to the arrival of Declan Rice in the summer, who has been holding down the defensive midfield role.

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson
Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson Pulse Ghana

Earlier this season, Rice labelled Partey as an incredible player and recognised the midfielder as one of the best in the world.

Asked about the best midfielders in the world, Rice picked Manchester City’s Rodri and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni but also had high praise for Partey.

The main one in the Premier League is Rodri, he’s incredible. The way he works, the way he keeps that Man City team ticking, he’s a top player,” Rice told Channel 4.

“Partey, when I came to Arsenal, he was incredible and has been until his injury. Tchouameni at Real Madrid, he’s aggressive, gets on the ball, goes forward.”

Partey has missed Arsenal’s last six matches, with his return date still yet to be disclosed by Arsenal.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

