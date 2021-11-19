The 28-year-old did not feature for his country after being left out of Milovan Rajevac’s squad due to a groin injury he suffered before the international break.
Thomas Partey declared fit for Liverpool game after missing Black Stars matches
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been passed fit to play in Arsenal big game against Liverpool on Saturday despite missing Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers.
He subsequently missed the Gunners’ 1-0 win against Watford as well as the Black Stars’ crucial world Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.
Without Partey, Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia and beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 in Cape Coast to progress to the World Cup play-offs.
However, the midfielder has now been declared fit ahead of Arsenal’s big Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend.
According to a report by The Athletic, the Ghanaian has recovered in time to make the trip to Anfield.
“Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is fit and available for his side’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday,” the report reads.
“The 28-year-old missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford before the international break, and subsequently did not join up with the Ghana squad.”
Partey has been in imperious form for the Gunners this season and has played a key role in their 10-game unbeaten run as they currently occupy fifth position in the Premier League.
