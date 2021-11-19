Thomas Partey declared fit for Liverpool game after missing Black Stars matches

He subsequently missed the Gunners’ 1-0 win against Watford as well as the Black Stars’ crucial world Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Without Partey, Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia and beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 in Cape Coast to progress to the World Cup play-offs.

However, the midfielder has now been declared fit ahead of Arsenal’s big Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Ghanaian has recovered in time to make the trip to Anfield.

“Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is fit and available for his side’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday,” the report reads.

“The 28-year-old missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford before the international break, and subsequently did not join up with the Ghana squad.”