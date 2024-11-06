ADVERTISEMENT
In-form Thomas Partey earns nomination for Arsenal Player of the Month

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana player Thomas Partey has been nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month for October.

Partey featured in all of the Gunners’ six matches in the month and was instrumental in all the games.

He was used in different positions in the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the League Cup.

The 31-year-old had to fill in as a right-back in some of the games and was still excellent out of position, especially in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Partey managed to keep in-form Lius Diaz quiet before he was hooked for Coady Gakpo, who was still no threat against the midfielder.

In that game, he became the first Arsenal player to win more than three fouls, five tackles, 10 successful duels, and 75 matches in a Premier League game for close to five years.

In the Champions League, the Black Stars midfielder dominated the center of the pitch against both Paris Saint Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Partey played 64 minutes against PSG where he had 33 touches of the ball and made 27 out of 29 passes – a success rate of 93%.

He played the full stretch in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22, 2024.

Again, he was key in that game with 91 touches, 65 accurate passes, and five ground duels won.

Pulse Ghana

The Gunners won both games and are unbeaten so far in the Champions League.

Partey faces competition with three other teammates, who all performed impressively in September.

He has been nominated alongside Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

He is expected to start in midfield as Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Italy to face Inter Milan.

