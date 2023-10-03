ADVERTISEMENT
'Feels great to be back' – Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training after injury layoff

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training following an injury that ruled him out for five weeks.

The 30-year-old suffered a groin injury in late August, which has seen him miss the Gunners’ last six matches.

However, he’s back to fitness and is in contention to play a part in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League game against Lens on Tuesday evening.

In a post on Instagram, Partey shared photos of himself back in training along with the caption: “Feels great to be back again.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also happy with the Ghana international’s return and described him as an important player.

“I think his progression in the last week has been very good. He might have some exposure tomorrow depending on how the game goes,” the Spaniard said.

“He’s a big player and we know what he brings to the team. He knows exactly what we need and with the injuries we had to other players in midfield and at the back he complements us in a great way and gives us options. So it’s great to have him back again.”

Meanwhile, Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting a baby after the latter posted a photo of her baby bump on social media.

The couple have been dating for some time now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the eyes of the public.

However, in a post on Instagram, Janine shared photos of her baby bump, including one where Partey was in the cut.

The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her footballer boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

