Partey last tweeted on 17th January 2020 when he took to his Twitter handle to write “Enjoying every moment of my life,” he tweeted.

It is not known yet why the Atletico Madrid midfielder took two months break from Twitter, but the sequence in which he used to tweet until the break one could conclude that his account was hacked or tampered with which denied him access, until today.

Thomas Partey after recovering his Twitter account took expressed his excitement for getting back on Twitter.

“Hey Twitter, I am back,” he tweeted.

Thomas Partey is one of the Ghanaian players with a large following on Twitter, with 85.8K followers.

The 27-year-old midfield enforcer has been in a superb run of form this season, having been controlling the water-tight midfield of Atletico Madrid.

He was instrumental as the Spanish giants knocked out Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League 4-2 on aggregate.

Thomas Partey has been linked to several clubs with Arsenal top on the agenda.

But Partey has ruled out a move away from the Madrid capital, saying he is happy at Atletico Madrid.