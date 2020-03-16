Asamoah Gyan played with Michael Essien from 2003 to 2014 at the senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

Despite having played several other fine players of their generation at both club and country the former Sunderland striker believes Essien is the best player he has ever played with.

“The best player I have ever played with is Michael,” Asamoah Gyan told Pulse Ghana in an exclusive interview.

Michael Essien aside a successful career with the Black Stars had a fantastic club career with Lyon and Chesea where he won several league and titles and cup trophies both domestic and international including the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Gyan picked two other players after Essien in his list of three greats he has ever featured with.

“For me I think that the player that people didn’t see and didn’t regard that I think he is one of the best is Laryea Kingston. His iq on the ball, his passing and everything. Form me he is one of the best players I have ever played with apart from Michael,” he added.

“Sulley was also a great player, he was a positive player. A player with vision, he was he knew how to create chances and assist. He provided most of the assist for my goals. He is somebody who does is talking on the field. He is not somebody who is open to the press, but he always does his thing on the field. He had a great left foot, amazing shot. He is a motivator. He is somebody who tries to do his things indoors.

“I always knew 98% that I would score when I played around Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari, because they would always put the ball before you to score".

The 34-year-old played for many clubs outside the shores of Ghana such as Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly,etc.

Gyan now plies his trade with NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league.