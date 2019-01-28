Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hailed midfielder Thomas Partey, insisting the Ghanaian is good enough to play for both Manchester United or Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has risen to become an integral member of the team since joining the Spanish giants in 2013.

Having helped the Madrid club to the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in recent years, Partey has extended his fine form to the current season.

On Saturday, the Ghana international had a hand in both goals as Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 in La liga.

Speaking after the game, Partey’s manager was effusive in praise, saying the midfielder is good enough for Man United and City.

"I liked Thomas [Partey] today. He and Rodrigo [Hernandez Cascante] were great," Simeone said in his post-match conference.

"I think he's improving, Thomas is an amazing player. He could have played for Manchester City, Manchester United.

"We're talking about a great player here. I rate him very highly."

Partey has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and recording a further five assists.

The Ghanaian has, however, struggled to nail a starting berth, with most of his appearances coming as a substitute.

It, therefore, remains to be seen if he will seek a move away from Atletico Madrid in the summer.