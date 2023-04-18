ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey left out of Premier League team of the season nominees

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has surprisingly not been nominated for the EA Sports Premier League team of the season.

The 29-year-old’s name was conspicuously missing from the list of nominees which was released on Monday despite his impressive form.

Partey has been a key member of Arsenal’s brilliant season thus far, with his presence in midfield helping the Gunners to dominate their opponents.

The Ghana international has often been compared to Manchester United’s Casemiro and Manchester City’s Rodri when it comes to the best midfielders in the English topflight.

And although the latter duo made the nominees list in the midfield category of the Premier League team of the season, Partey didn’t make the cut.

The list, however, contains Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimares, Alexis Mac Allister, Palhinha and Solly March.

Tottenham pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg have also been surprisingly nominated despite Spurs’ indifferent campaign thus far.

Another shocking omission was Bruno Fernandes, who has created more chances than any player in the division.

See the midfielders nominated for the team of the season:

  • Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal
  • Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
  • Casemiro - Manchester United
  • Rodri - Manchester City
  • Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United
  • Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Palhinha - Fulham
  • James Maddison - Leicester City
  • Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur
  • Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur
Emmanuel Ayamga
