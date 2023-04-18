Thomas Partey left out of Premier League team of the season nominees

Partey has been a key member of Arsenal’s brilliant season thus far, with his presence in midfield helping the Gunners to dominate their opponents.

The Ghana international has often been compared to Manchester United’s Casemiro and Manchester City’s Rodri when it comes to the best midfielders in the English topflight.

And although the latter duo made the nominees list in the midfield category of the Premier League team of the season, Partey didn’t make the cut.

The list, however, contains Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimares, Alexis Mac Allister, Palhinha and Solly March.

Tottenham pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg have also been surprisingly nominated despite Spurs’ indifferent campaign thus far.

Another shocking omission was Bruno Fernandes, who has created more chances than any player in the division.

See the midfielders nominated for the team of the season: