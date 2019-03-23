The midfielder received his gong just minutes before Ghana played Kenya in Accra on Saturday in the

Ex-Bayern Munich and Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour presented the award on behalf of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG)- the local chapter for Fifpro.

Partey had a spectacular season in 2018, winning the Europa League Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The 2018 Fifpro Africa Best XI was dominated by players from the English Premier League.

Recipients were announced at the 2018 CAF Awards Night in Dakar, Senegal this January.