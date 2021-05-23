RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will be recognised as a La Liga champion after his former side Atletico Madrid won the league.

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory
Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory Pulse Ghana

Diego Simeone’s side recorded a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on the final day of the season to finish two points above rivals Real Madrid.

Recommended articles

Atletico fell behind in the first half but fought their way back to secure victory, thanks to goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.

While the Spanish side is still basking in this great victory, Partey can share in their joy as he will also officially be recognised as a champion.

The 27-year-old played three matches for Atletico Madrid before moving to Arsenal last summer, which entitles him to share in their La Liga victory.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the midfielder will be officially recognised as a champion, although he won’t get a medal because La Liga doesn’t offer medals.

“Yes, Thomas Partey is officially LaLiga champion. He played three games [for Atlético this season] – two [games] from the start. We don’t give medals [in LaLiga] but he is officially champion,” he told Joy Sports.

Partey joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last summer in a deal worth £45 million.

The move saw him overtake Michael Essien as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all time.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 football players with Master’s degree

10 football players with Master’s degree

‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey

‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger

Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger