Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Atletico fell behind in the first half but fought their way back to secure victory, thanks to goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.

While the Spanish side is still basking in this great victory, Partey can share in their joy as he will also officially be recognised as a champion.

The 27-year-old played three matches for Atletico Madrid before moving to Arsenal last summer, which entitles him to share in their La Liga victory.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the midfielder will be officially recognised as a champion, although he won’t get a medal because La Liga doesn’t offer medals.

“Yes, Thomas Partey is officially LaLiga champion. He played three games [for Atlético this season] – two [games] from the start. We don’t give medals [in LaLiga] but he is officially champion,” he told Joy Sports.

Partey joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last summer in a deal worth £45 million.