Thomas Partey reportedly offered $200 million by Saudi Arabian club

“Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been offered $200 million in wages by a club in Saudi Arabia,” Daara tweeted.

“Partey will earn an annual, tax-free salary of $100 million if he signs the two-year deal. The Saudi clubs keen on Partey are Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Khaleej.”

Earlier this week, there were reports that the Ghanaian could become the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia after being linked with a move away from Arsenal.

He is said to be the subject of interest from some Saudi clubs, with Arsenal granting him permission to discuss a transfer.

According to a report by 90min, the Gunners will allow the 30-year-old to leave if a concrete offer arrives this summer.

This comes after European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal were looking to offload Partey.

The Italian journalist said the English side has no plans of extending his contract and are already having discussions over his exit.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia remains a possible destination for the former Atletico Madrid man, with many stars already moving to the Middle Eastern country.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.