Partey was on Sunday, replaced at half time by Daniel Ceballos during their Premier League game against Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Arsenal have confirmed that the player picked up a minor sprain in his ankle and would require treatment in London. As a result, Partey, will not travel to Accra for the double header against Sudan as he continues his treatment in North London.

Partey was included in Coach C.K Akonnor’s 23-man squad to face Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, but the injury has ruled him out of the two games.

The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 16: 00 GMT.

Ghana will take on Sudan in the reverse fixture in Khartoum on Tuesday 17th November, 2020.

Thomas Partey’s absence will be a blow to CK Akonnor’s side as they prepare for their tie against the North Africans.

The 27-year-old former Atletico Madrid midfielder was one of the players who glittered in Ghana’s 5-1 thumping of Qatar- he provided two assists in the process.

Ghana has been hit by injuries and other medical conditions ahead of this clash, so CK Akonnor has invited seven new players to the team.

The players include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).

The rest are Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC)

The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Below are the players who were initially invited for the clash:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers:

Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace)