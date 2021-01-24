Abukari put Kotoko ahead in the 12th minute before left winger Tshinabu put Englebert on level pegging in the 19th minute.

Malik Jabir restored Asante Kotoko’s lead in the 80th minute, but just after Kotoko had finished celebrating their goal then the referee gave a penalty to the home team but Tshinabu, blew it over the bar to give Kotoko a sigh of relieve.

Robert Mensah should be credited for his wonderful saves in the ending minutes of the game to give the Porcupine Warriors sweet revenge over the opponent who had denied them the trophy in 1967.

T.P Englebert which is now, T.P Mazembe are the 2016 champions of Africa.

The Champions Cup was renamed the CAF Champions League in 1997.

Osei Kofi the substantive skipper of Kotoko who couldn't have a part to play in the final due to injury said that the trophy should have been dedicated to the late Robert Mensah.

"The trophy should have been dedicated to Robert Mensah because he won it for Kotoko. He made several saves to deny Kinshasa from scoring and when they were awarded a penalty kick Mensah put fear in the penalty taker to the extent that officials of Englebert asked the referee to tell him to remove his cap. However, after removing the cap the player wasted the kick."

A book authored by George Mahama a.k.a Allan Green and co-authored by Thomas Freeman N. Yeboah on Kotoko's performance in Africa is set to be launched in the course of the year to mark the 50th anniversary of Kotoko's triumph in the Africa Champions Cup (now the Champions League).

READ MORE: Bottom-club Legon Cities thrash free-scoring AshGold 5-2

The starting line-up of Kotoko”Squad: Robert Mensah, Ben Kusi, Oliver Acquah, Odame, Brenya/ Bobie Ansah, Sunday, Sule, Yaw Sam,Abukari, Malik and Osumanu, Abukari Gariba, Malik Jabir.

Pulse Ghana will use this opportunity to pay tribute to one of the heroes of the 1971 Kotoko Africa Club Champions Cup winning team Abukari Gariba, who passed away on Saturday 23rd January 1971.

He is Kotoko's all-time top scorer in Africa with 17 goals.