Yaw Annor scored twice and wasted a penalty kick, while David Cudjoe also bagged a brace for Legon Cities, with Nasiru Moro, Jonah Attuquaye and Baba Mahama netting a goal each.

Ashanti Gold started the scoring in the 5th minute, after Fatau Dauda in his quest to play from the back gifted Yaw Annor a goal.

Legon Cities responded when Nasiru Moro scored a stunner to draw the hosts level.

The Miner restored their lead after Annor connected Ampen Darcosta's cross.

However, determined Jonah Attuquaye on the stroke of half time snatched the equaliser for the Royals by beating goalkeeper Clottey at the near post.

Legon Cities continued from where they left off after the recess by taking the lead for the first half through Baba Mahama who was named the man of the match in the 48th minutes.

Two goals from youngster Cudjoe in 10 minutes sealed the emphatic victory for Cities as they record their second win of the campaign.

AshantiGold got the opportunity to reduce the deficit as a penalty was awarded to them but Annor failed to find the back of the as goalkeeper Dauda saved it.

Cities ended the match with 10 men after central defender Nicholas Mensah was sent off for a cynical tackle.

Cities will take on Inter Allies FC in a regional derby in match day 11 whereas AshantiGold tackle Asante Kotoko SC in the Asanteman Derby on next Sunday.

Legon Cities following the win have moved from the relegation zone.