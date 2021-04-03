Tuchel suffers first Chelsea loss, Man City face Leicester test

'We have to accept it'

The German selected the rusty Thiago after his injury absence and left Mount on the bench until half-time following a busy international period with England.

"We cannot lose our heads now and take away the trust we have in these players," Tuchel said.

"It was the moment after the game to be honest, be calm and to tell everybody to breathe. We have to accept it now, it's our first loss together.

"This is my responsibility. I trusted this line-up and I still think the line-up was strong enough now in this game.