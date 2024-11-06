US Elections 2024: FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Donald Trump

He had 277 electoral college votes over Kamala Harris’ 224 as of this morning, according to the Associated Press.

Infantino took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to congratulate Trump on his re-election into the White House.

“Congratulations Mr President! We will have a great FIFA World Cup and a great FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America! Football Unites the World!

Previous meetings between the two

The two have met several times during Trump’s first term in office to discuss the US co-hosting the next World Cup.

They also talked about opening a FIFA headquarters in the USA, which was opened in 2023.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico. For the first time in the Mundial’s history, the number of participating teams has been increased to 48 teams.

As a result of this expansion, there will be more matches per day across the US, Canada, and Mexico, as well as a longer tournament.

The number of participating nations increased from 13 to 16 in the first four tournaments in 1930, 1934, 1938, and 1950 to 16 in 1954, 24 in Spain in 1982, and 32 in France in 1998, where it has stayed ever since.

Infantino was elected President of FIFA on a promise to establish a World Cup with 40 teams.