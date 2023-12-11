The Super Eagles marksmen edged out Mohammed Salah of Liverpool and Egypt and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain for the award.
Victor Osimhen crowned 2023 African Player of the Year
Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has won the 2023 African Player of the Year at the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Football Awards in Marrakech.
Victor Osimhen became the first Nigerian to win this prestigious award since Kanu Nwankwo won it in 1999.
Osimhen won the coveted prize after firing his club to its first Serie A title in over three decades.
The Italy-based striker plundered 27 goals across all fronts as the Napoli entertainers lit up Italian football.
In doing so, the 24-year-old became the first Napoli player to finish top scorer in Italian football since Diego Maradona in 1987/88.
Osimhen is now the first Nigerian winner of the men's award since Kanu Nwankwo in 1999 after another prolific campaign.
His goals propelled Napoli to their first Serie A crown since the days of Maradona - a triumph few predicted last summer.
Oshimen’s compatriot, Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona also won the Female Player of the Year. She has won it for a record sixth time after inspiring Barcelona to Champions League glory.
The 29-year-old striker beat South African Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia's Barbara Banda to retain her crown.
