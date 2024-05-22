Video: Black Starlets score incredible team goal against Benin after 27-pass sequence

First-half goals from Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga were enough to seal the hosts’ place in the semi-final of the competition.

But while Kagawa Mensah’s opening goal was well-worked and clinically finished, it was the second goal scored by Ayamga has took the spotlight.

The Black Starlets were patient in their buildup and played their opponents off the park, eventually completing 27 passes before Ayamga fired his shot into the back of the net.

The wonderful team goal has led to effusive praise for Ghana’s U17 coach Laryea Kingston for his impact on the players in such a short period of time.

Ghana have now finished at the top of Group A with a 100% record, having also thrashed the Ivory Coast 5-1 in their opening group game.

The Black Starlets will now face the runners-up of Group B, where Nigeria and Burkina Faso are currently tied on four points going into their final group matches.

The ongoing WAFU Zone B U17 Championship offers a route to qualify for the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has tipped former teammate Kingston to become one of the country’s greatest coaches ever.

Gyan, who played with Kingston in the Black Stars from 2003 to 2010, said he knew the former winger was destined for great things the first time he saw his tactics.

“I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond, the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going. Machine,” the former Black Stars skipper wrote on X.